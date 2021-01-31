Blue Devil women grab their first win of the season

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team took down Sisseton Wahpeton College 79-56 in Riverland Saturday.

Megan Shanahan put up 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Blue Devils (1-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Megan Shanahan, 21; Imani Colon, 16; Cayli Miles, 16; Jade Love, 12; Deaira Keaton, 6; Sylana Stewart, 5; Yly Rosado, 2; Carmen Plata, 1