January 29, 2021

Blue Devil women fall to Dakota State

By Daily Herald

Published 7:12 am Friday, January 29, 2021

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team dropped its season opener at Dakota State University by a score of 97-41 Thursday.

Megan Shanahan led RCC (0-1 overall) with 12 points.

RCC scoring: Megan Shanahan, 12; Cayli Miles, 11; Deaira Keaton, 6; Imani Colon, 5; Sylana Stewart, 3; Yloy Rosado, 2; Jade Love, 2

