Our opinion: Consider pet adoption

For many, this time of year is a joyous, anticipated holiday. The gifts, the music, the message: all of these things provide us with some of our fondnest memories.

It marks a time to come together as family and friends and enjoy the warmth of hospitality.

COVID-19 will put a dent in that, but we will still find a way to come together in some fashion so we may keep the spirit of Christmas alive.

But for many, this holiday will mark a time of loneliness where they have either very few people in their life or nobody at all. However, companionship is just down the road in the form of the dogs and cats ready for adoption at the Mower County Humane Society. These animals are also looking for a place to call home, a friend who will love them.

While some people may opt for a puppy or a kitten this Christmas, we urge you to consider opening up your home to the unconditional love these animals will give.

By providing one of these animals a place in your home, you are inviting a friend to come be a part of your family.

The MCHS will help guide you through this process, even arranging private time with the animal you are considering adopting.

Visit https://mchs.rescuegroups.org/ for more information as well to check out which animals are available for adoption. You can also turn to 5B in this edition of the Herald to get a sneak peak of the dogs and cats available for adoption.