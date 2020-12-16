Mower County and state see decrease in active COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,113 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 34 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 190 cases are still active within Mower County, a decrease of about 170 cases since Friday morning.

The death toll in Mower County remains at 23.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,062, 3 death), Fillmore (937), Freeborn (1,802, 14 deaths), Olmsted (8,209, 46 deaths) and Steele (2,353, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 384,164 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 32,344 are still active, a decrease of over 11,000 cases since Friday morning.

To date, 4,965,904 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 19,785 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,286 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 4,483 on Tuesday. Of those, 2,928 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.