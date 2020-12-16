Jena DeMoss: Serving up tradition – with a tangy twist

The holiday season each year brings with it the beauty of carrying on tradition as well as the opportunity to build upon that, incorporating new ways to celebrate.

What will you add to your holiday this year that is worth passing on to future generations and becoming a tradition?

The holidays are a great time to develop positive memories with foods, especially for kids. Perhaps adding a few more vegetables and fruits to a festive spread could set future generations up to associate vegetables and fruits with good times, and therefore enjoy them more throughout the year.

There are many different ways to honor tradition and add more vegetables and fruits into the mix. Consider starting with side dishes and getting a variety of tasty, seasonal produce choices on the table. Begin with small changes, like adding fresh herbs to top a traditional dish, which will add some extra antioxidants and flavor. Or add fruit to top a dessert, and include a few diced veggies into another entree. Additions don’t have to be extreme to be significant.

The recipe below adds oranges and pomegranate to traditional stuffing for a citrus twist. These fruit add-ins offer immune-boosting vitamin C, as well as antioxidants and a little burst of color. This could be a great way to continue with a traditional holiday food and at the same time build in a few more memories with fruits and veggies around the table together.

Orange-Pomegranate Stuffing

Serves 6

All you need

• 1 2/3 cups water

• 4 tbsp Hy-Vee salted butter

• 1 (6-oz.) pkg Hy-Vee turkey stuffing mix

• 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

• 1 tsp orange zest

• 2 navel oranges, peeled and sectioned

• Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

All you do

1. Add water and butter to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil; remove from heat and add stuffing mix, pomegranate seeds and orange zest. Cover and let stand 5 minutes.

2. Fluff with a fork. Stir in orange segments. Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/orange-pomegranate-stuffing