Jamey Helgeson: Save the date for the Minnesota Council on Disability annual Legislative Forum

The Minnesota Council on Disability (MCD), in partnership with the Minnesota Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities (MNCCD), prepares for the 2021 Legislative Session.

The Legislative Forum will be a day of dialogue between the disabled community and those who were elected to represent us at the State Capitol. The legislators who will attend are committed to the cause of disability rights and inclusion and are honored to listen to the ideas and concerns of Minnesotans with Disabilities.

This is an excellent opportunity to ensure that the collective voice of the disabled community is heard by our democratically-elected government.

The forum will be held virtually using Zoom from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. This is an opportunity for you to ask questions of policymakers concerning what you care about during the upcoming legislative session.

CART and ASL provided without request. To request other accommodations, including tactile interpreters (in-home), please contact Linda Gremillion at linda.gremillion@state.mn.us by Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. More information can also be found at https://bit.ly/37mTzQs.

In-person and virtual program update

All in-person programs have been cancelled through Friday, Dec. 18. This includes the bowling league on Wednesdays in December. Please do not send money for future bowling events that have not been held. You will be notified if bowling will resume on Dec. 23 and 30.

The following in-person activities have been switched to virtual:

• Friday: Bingo, 6-7 p.m. $5

• Dec. 18: Tonic Sol-fa Christmas Concert Watch Party, 7:15-9:30 p.m.) $3

The following activities have been added and are not listed in your November-December 2020 VISIONS newsletter:

• Wednesday: Happy Hour, 6-7 p.m. Free

• Dec. 14:Virtual 1:1 video chats, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free

• Dec. 16: Happy Hour, 6-7 p.m. Free

• Dec. 21: Virtual 1:1 video chats, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free

Visit https://schedulesplus.com/lifemc/kiosk/ to register. Pre registersation is required.

Virtual 1:1 Video Chats: We hope these calls will aid in supporting your day and help you experience a sense of normalcy. We’d love to chat with you about your day-to-day, help you come up with activity ideas, or even play a short game.

Video calls are conducted over Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded on your phone, tablet or computer and will last 20 minutes.

For more information or if you have any questions please contact us at info@lifemowercounty.org. We can’t wait to connect with you!

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Virtual Programs: Music and Movement, 4 p.m. and Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: In-Person Program: Bowling League, 4 p.m. (Cancelled)

Wednesday: Virtual Programs: Happy Hour, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Programs: Cooking, 4 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Programs: Bingo, 6 p.m.

Dec. 12: Virtual Programs: Lunch Bunch, noon

Dec. 15: Virtual Programs: Science Facts, 4 p.m. and Holly Jolly Christmas Dance, 6 p.m.

Dec. 16: In-Person Program: Bowling League, 4 p.m. (Cancelled)

Dec. 16: Virtual Programs: Happy Hour, 6 p.m. )

Dec. 17: Virtual Program: Trivia, 4 p.m.

Dec. 18: In-Person Program: Dance Party, 7:15 p.m.