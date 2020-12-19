Jamey Helgeson: Drive-thru chicken

LIFE Mower County’s drive-thru chicken dumpling soup and chili supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at LIFE Mower County, 401 Second Ave. NE, Austin

Reserve your meals in advance by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, by clicking going to https://form.jotform.com/202875195462058. Tickets are $8 per adult and $6 per child (12 and under). Pay with cash or check upon arrival.

Meals include your choice of chicken dumpling soup and/or chili, garlic bread, dessert and crackers. Volunteers can register at https://form.jotform.com/202995506669066.

Every donation, large or small, will help cut expenses and increase profits. We need boneless chicken, hamburger, carrots, celery, and financial donations to purchase other items. Call the LIFE Mower County office at 507-433-8994 today and let us know how you can help.

All fundraising done by the People First Aktion Club is for self-advocacy training and community services projects decided on by the group. Support these self-advocates that give back to those that have supported them.

Introducing the Qual Family Resource Library

The Qual Family Resource Library at LIFE Mower County is a collection of technology items that are available for check out at no cost to our participants for a designated period. Through the generosity of funds we have received from the Qual Family Endowment Fund, we have purchased Google Chromebooks to start our library. By utilizing our Google Chromebooks at home, individuals will have continued recreational opportunities to build upon social interaction, creativity, and educational experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may check out a Chromebook for up to four weeks, and checkouts are limited only to LIFE Mower County participants. Resource Library items are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and you may not place the items on hold. An Equipment Use Agreement must be reviewed and signed before the disbursement of items. Learn more at https://www.lifemowercounty.org/qual-family-resource-library.

Upcoming Events

• Monday: 1:1 Virtual Video Chats, 9:30-11:30

• Tuesday: Storytelling at 4 p.m. and People First Aktion Club Christmas Party at 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: Happy Hour at 4:30 p.m.

• Dec. 29: Virtual Tours at 4 p.m. and Goodbye 2020, 6 p.m.

• Dec. 30: Happy Hour, 4:30 p.m.