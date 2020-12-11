Hormel host holiday concert for hunger relief, featuring “American Idol” winner

Hormel Foods Corporation announced it will host another in a series of virtual Concerts of Hope & Thanks.

The upcoming edition will feature singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips, who won the 11th season of “American Idol.” Robin Lewis, another talented recording artist, will open for Phillips.

The livestreamed concert will take place on the Hormel Foods YouTube channel https://youtu.be/fTQVnktM6GM) at 7 p.m. tonight. Hormel Foods invites all of its team members, customers, partners and fans to enjoy this festive night of music and celebration.

This concert is the latest in a series of virtual concerts and events designed to help bring the company’s global team of 20,000 together during the pandemic.

Throughout the year, Hormel Foods has held six virtual concerts with inspiring artists – intended to thank Hormel Foods team members for their continued efforts to provide food to the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has supported its team members, customers, partners and communities with donations that have provided millions of meals since the pandemic began.

The company was one of the first food companies to make an additional commitment to hunger at the beginning of the pandemic, and has since donated more than $1 million and more than one million meals to hunger causes. This is in addition to the more than $50 million in cash and product donations to hunger-relief organizations over the last five years.

This latest event will be another first, with an online auction benefitting Conscious Alliance (https://one.bidpal.net/hormel/welcome). Conscious Alliance is a national nonprofit based in Boulder, Colorado, that brings healthy food into underserved communities, feeding kids and families who need it most. The auction will run from Friday through Sunday, and will be filled with Hormel Foods gift baskets, merchandise and a guitar personally autographed by Phillips. Participants will also be invited to donate directly to the organization, receiving a limited-edition poster for their generosity.