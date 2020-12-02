Funeral notice: Viola “Vi” Schaefer, 89
Oct. 31, 1931-Nov. 30, 2020
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – Viola “Vi” Schaefer, 89, Prior Lake, formerly of Austin, Minn., died Monday, Nov. 30, in New Perspective Assisted Living.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.
clasenjordan.com
