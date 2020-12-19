2021 tax levy and budget on city council agenda

The Austin City Council will vote to approve the 2021 tax levy and budget during its next regular meeting.

The city’s proposed budget for 2021 is $36,489,461. The proposed tax levy for 2021 is $7,436,000, a four percent increase from 2020.

The council will recognize city employees who retired this year and will adopt a proclamation honoring Mayor Tom Stiehm, who will be overseeing his last meeting as mayor.

Mower County Administrator Trish Harren will be presenting the city with the food drive plaque for winning the annual food drive contest held between the city and the county.

The council will also vote to set position and wage rates for seasonal, temporary and part-time positions not covered by a labor agreement and will make appointments and reappointments to various city boards and commissions.

There will be no work session following the meeting.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, in the City Council Chambers located in the basement of Austin City Hall. Some members may participate by telephone or other electronic means.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance.

For a complete agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/city-council.