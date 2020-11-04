Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Mower

The Minnesota Department of Health reported two more confirmed COVID-related deaths in Mower County, bringing the county’s death toll to 20.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, both individuals were between the ages of 85-89 and resided in a long-term care facility.

Mower County has 1,579 cumulative confirmed cases, but because the MDH has labeled 18 cumulative cases as “probable cases,” the cumulative total case number is 1,597. Mower County currently ranks 17th in total cumulative cases among Minnesota counties.

Approximately 65 cases are still active in Mower County, Kellogg said.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (450), Fillmore (311), Freeborn (780, 5 deaths), Olmsted (3,735, 30 deaths) and Steele (874, 4 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 157,096 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 22,869 are still active.

To date, 2,916,431 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 10,647 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,760 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll to 2,499. Of those, 1,741 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.