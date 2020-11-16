Body found in rural Austin

Second found in rural Grand Meadow

Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a deceased male was found Tuesday morning in rural Austin.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office was called at about 7 a.m. Tuesday about a deceased male in the vicinity of 572nd Avenue and County Road 45.

Sandvik could release no further information pending an autopsy and notification of the next of kin; however, he did say foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the public.

Law enforcement also responded to a call of another body found Tuesday afternoon in rural Grand Meadow; however, no further information is available at this time.

The Herald will provide more information as it becomes available.