Blossoms make it three in a row

Blooming Prairie claims 1A title over Randolph

The Blooming Prairie football team locked up its third straight Section 1A title when it beat Randolph (4-4 overall) 49-6 in the last game of the season in BP Friday night.

“It was good,” BP head coach Chad Gimbel said. “I’m proud of the kids and the way they overcame adversity. There was not a lot of consistency this year, but we had a lot of growth. We obtained everything that we could within our control.”

Tyler Archer had scoring runs of 14 and 63 yards in the first half to give BP (5-0 overall) a 28-0 lead at the break.

Drew Kittelson threw four TDs in the win, hitting Bradley Simon for scores of 25 and five yards. He also found Mitchell Fibieger for scores of 20 and 42 yards.

Carson Benneke added a 15-yard TD run to cap the win.