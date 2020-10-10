Vikings sack Cotter, 28-8
The Hayfield football team beat Winona Cotter (0-1 overall) 28-8 in Hayfield Friday night.
The Vikings scored the first 28 points of the game.
Ethan Pack threw three scores for Hayfield (1-0 overall), hitting Isaac Matti twice and also connecting on a 42-yarder to Ethan Slaathaug.
Keegan Bronson had an 11-yard TD run for Hayfield.
You Might Like
Close out of the gates: Packers fall to Winona in season opener
WINONA — The Austin football team had plenty of chances, but it couldn’t finish the job, losing its season opener... read more