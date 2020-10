Southland sweeps Lyle-Pacelli

The Southland volleyball team beat Lyle-Pacelli by scores of 25-13, 25-16, 25-12 in Adams Saturday.

Larissa Goslee had 24 set assists for the Rebels (3-4 overall) and Olivia Heard had three kills and four digs for LP (1-6 overall).

Southland stats: Maddy Bhend 5 aces; Bailey Johnson 9 kills, 3 blocks; Larissa Goslee 24 assists; Kayla Nelsen 8 digs; Kelsey Mensink 9 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces; Alizha Kappers 1 block; Kylie Kiefer 10 digs

LP stats: Emma Wilde 2 assists; Hailey Ott 3 kills, 1 assist; Audrey Heard 1 dig; Mikayla Ingersoll 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 ace; Kearah Schaffer 2 kills, 1 dig; Olivia Heard 3 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 2 aces; Avari Drennan 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, 3 aces