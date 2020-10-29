Marian H. Holdgrafer, 92

Marian Helen (Epping) Holdgrafer, age 92, of Austin, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Care Center Assisted Living.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hazel Epping; brother, Raymond Epping; husband, Earl “Tony” Holdgrafer; infant son; son, Mark Holdgrafer; granddaughter, Andrea Vipond; grandson, Ryan Holdgrafer.

She is survived by five daughters, Christine Vipond (Ernie Darflinger), Lakeville, MN, Linda Hydukovich (David), Tucson, AZ, Diane Slowinski, (Ron), Austin, MN, Karen Holdgrafer – Berry (David), Fridley, MN, Annette Holdgrafer- Koch (Steve), Faribault, MN; eight granddaughters, Jana, Kara, and Laura Hydukovich, Jessica Kellerman, Jaclyn Stewart, Ashely Krebsbach, Melissa Holdgrafer, and Sarah Berry; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn Smart, Coon Rapids, MN, Delores Wolf, Iowa Falls, IA; two brothers, Norbert Epping (Anitra), Blaine, MN, Ronald Epping (Sarah Harnay Hirsch), Cayucos, CA; many nieces and nephews.

Marian was devoted to her family and Catholic faith. She volunteered for many organizations including the Mower County DFL Party (first woman to be chairperson),

Red Cross Blood Mobiles, Salvation Army, and Queen of Angels Church. She loved to garden as well as weed! Her family loved her canned green beans. She was a good cook and baker. Marian loved her bread, cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and molasses cookies. Other hobbies included embroidering and playing cards.

A public visitation will be held from 9-10:45 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mayer Funeral Home. A private family service will follow.

The family prefers memorials to the Salvation Army or Queen of Angels Church.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com