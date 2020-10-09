John K. Crape, 52

John Kevin Crape, age 52, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020. John was born on June 10, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to parents John Pharr and Mattie Webb. He attended high school at Custard High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he enjoyed playing football. In 1989 he enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1993. In 1990 he married Michelle Brohmer and their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Johnathan, Keith and Krystal. The couple later divorced. John continued his education at Milwaukee Technical school where he achieved his diploma in welding, he then began his 24-year career in welding. On May 24, 2003, he married Angela Post at Agape Love in Milwaukee, Wisconsin their marriage was blessed with 2 children, Jessica and Janisha. He enjoyed cooking, playing pool, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family at cookouts. John will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Survivors include his father, John Parr; wife Angela Crape of Austin; children, Johnathan (Andrea Vasquez) Crape of Mankato, Krystal (Blas Estrada) Crape of Rochester, Samantha James of Florida, Nancy Brown of Milwaukee, WI, Jessica (Quindell Jefferson) Crape of Austin, and Janisha Crape of Austin; grandchildren, Sophie Kaercher, Quindell “Bugga” Jefferson, Zeppelin son of Samantha; sisters, Karen Crape of Texas, Sherry Ross of Milwaukee, WI, Kaylin Adams of Milwauke, WI; the Barren family and Newson family; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mothers, Granny Mattie Webb and Mama Charlean Watts; his son, Keith Crape in 2020.

Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.