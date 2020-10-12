Jeanette Curley, 66

Jeanette B. Curley, 66, of Grand Meadow, MN, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home.

Jeanette Bernice Churchill was born on May 31, 1954 to Berton and RosaLea (Ziebell) Churchill. She was united in marriage to Wayne Curley in Racine, MN on October 6, 1979 and to this union, two sons were born; Devin and Jared. Jeanette and Wayne were members of the United Methodist Church of Grand Meadow.

Jeanette enjoyed crocheting, traveling, shopping, and going to rummage sales with her close friend Karen. She loved spending time with her friends and family, including going to family reunions. She also enjoyed watching old western movies, eating at the Grand Meadow Diner, playing Scrabble, and playing cards, especially the card game “May I?”

Jeanette is survived by her sons Devin (Anne) Curley of Trempealeau, WI and Jared (Maxine) Curley of Dexter, MN, 5 grandchildren Keaton, Makenah, Ryker, Beau, and William, twin sister Janet (Tom) Schroeder of Cherry, MN, brother Paul (Chris) Churchill of Alma, WI, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and the love of her life, Wayne, on November 12, 2007.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 11a.m. -1 p.m. at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow. A graveside service will follow at Dexter Cemetery in Dexter, MN with Pastor Jon Marburger officiating. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

