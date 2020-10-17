Holly Johnson: Finding a new focus

I have had a hard time deciding what to focus on for this column.

We have fall and holiday events scheduled that I want to promote. I could talk more about George Hormel’s economic philosophies. Or, I could talk further about how COVID-19 has impacted our organization.

This is also the start of a new fiscal year for the HHH which means our annual Membership Campaign has begun. Thank you to all who have joined, re-joined or donated during this challenging time.

Often, when I start looking for inspiration I open a variety of archival resources we have on site.

This time I found an Austin Daily Herald column written by Henrietta Buell from Oct. 28, 1941 creatively promoting the many functions of the YWCA.

“Listen, my friends, and you shall hear

Our problems classed as real and queer.

They’ll make you know without a doubt

Some of the things the ‘Y’ is about.

Who comes to the ‘Y’, did you say?

Home makers, board women, maidens gay.

Industrial girls, business girls, too

All stand ready their bit to do.

Banquets and breakfasts, hikes and roasts,

Are some of the times of which we boast.

Clubs, classes, Red Cross too

Are a few of the other things we do.

Visitors come from East to West

To sleep or wait or simply rest.

They likewise come from South and North

To be informed ‘ere venturing forth.

Where shall I find a good place to eat?

Is this where Mary and I may meet?

My maid left today, I must have another.

Please send someone to stay with my mother.

A ‘Y’ club committee wants a place to meet.

May I borrow an old costume quite complete?

So all down the line of outside groups,

We welcome them singly, or in large troops.

And so each day the ‘Y’ meets the needs

Of girls and women of various creeds.

It’s filled a big place for many years through,

Which proves that you need the ‘Y’ and the ‘Y’ needs you.”

I have to say that writing a poem as a plea for support is not mentioned in any of the fundraising resources I subscribe to, but maybe I will have to give it a go in my next appeal to the community.

