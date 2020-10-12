June 20, 1931 – Oct. 6, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Harlan Joseph, 89, Shelbyville, Ky., died Tuesday, Oct. 6, in Louisville.

Harlan Eugene Joseph, age 89 of Shelbyville, KY died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, KY.

Harlan was born June 20, 1931 in Williamsburg, Iowa to Harvey and Pauline (Halverson) Joseph. The family moved to Austin, Minnesota when he was 11 years old.

He graduated from Austin High School Class of 1949.

Harlan proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as Airman 2nd Class from Dec. 29, 1950 until his honorable discharge on Nov. 24, 1954.

He was united in marriage to Sondra (Sandy) L. Cooper on October 10, 1959 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin.

In 1974, he and his family were transferred to Louisville by Wilson Foods, who owned Fischer Packing Co., “the Bacon-Making People!” He retired in 1994 after 44 years. Getting bored with retirement, he started temp work; then was hired by Roll Forming in Shelbyville in 2000, where he worked until 2009.

He was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the Stubblefield Repeater Club (ham radio), both in Shelbyville.

Harlan loved dancing, fishing, dogs, the American eagle, strawberry ice cream, his family, and his many friends!

Survived by: Sherry Joseph, daughter, Louisville, KY; Scott Joseph, son, Rockwall, TX; Linda Hemann, sister, Austin, MN.

Preceded in death by: Parents; wife, Sondra (Sandy); brothers: Glenn, Donald, Gary; sisters: Marilyn, Beverly Ann, Ruth

A memorial service will be held 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, KY. Visitation will be after 4:00 P.M. Friday until the time of service. He will be buried next to his wife at Grand View Memorial Gardens in Austin, MN. Graveside service will be October 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

Arrangements by Shannon Funeral Service, Inc.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Humane Society.

shannonfuneralhome.com