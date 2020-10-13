Get to Know: Austin’s Chloe Schmitt

Chloe Schmitt is a senior on the Austin girls tennis team.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in tennis, but I like to do other sports with my family and friends.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: I have so many memories it is hard to pick one! I have loved everyday on the courts with the girls and I love all of the conversations we have had!

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: With hard work and determination I can accomplish anything.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: I would like to have a conversation with a couple of people. It is hard to choose! My list is Martin Luther King Jr., Jesus, and any of the Apostles.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: My biggest obstacle in sports that I have had to overcome is being confident in my game.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: I’m not sure what my dream job is, but I’d like to do something in the medical field.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: I love blueberries!

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan to go to college.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: At first I did not think it would last as long as it did. My family needed the break at first, but as continued we wanted our life to go back to normal. But we made the best of it by learning new recipes, cleaning, and playing family games.

Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown?

A: I learned that I love to paint walls!