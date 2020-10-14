FBA edges out Hayfield in a close match

The Hayfield volleyball team lost to Faribault Bethelehm Academy (2-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher) by scores of 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25 in Faribault Tuesday.

Jenna Jacobsen put up 16 kills for the Vikings (0-2 overall, 0-2 Gopher).

“It was a great battle in the Gopher Conference tonight,” Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said. “BA was relentless and scrappy. A near flawless night would have got the job done, but we came up a little short.”

Hayfield stats: Jenna Jacobsen, 16 kills, 30 digs, 1 block; Haeven Skjervem, 11 kills, 1 ace, 18 digs, 1 assist; Maryx Young, 3 kills, 33 assists, 22 digs; Cait Hendrickson, 3 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Lexi Gerber, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Gigi Galdamez, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 3 digs; Kenna Chick, 26 digs, 1 assist