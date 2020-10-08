Faye M. Anderson, 100

Faye Marie Anderson, 100 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at the Sacred Heart Care Center on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Faye was born December 26, 1919 in Brownsdale, Minnesota to Oris and Laura (Hansel) Tucker. She grew up in the Brownsdale, and attended Brownsdale schools.

Faye was united in marriage to Charles LeBarron. They resided in Austin, and were blessed with three children. Following Charles passing, Faye remarried in 1966 to Richard Anderson.

She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Austin, and faithfully served her church community wherever needed. Faye enjoyed many other interests including hunting and fishing, camping, collecting rocks, and her membership in the Austin Archery Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles LeBarron; second husband, Richard Anderson; daughter, Yvonne; one brother and five sisters.

Faye is survived by her children Sandra Hentges, Dennis (Paulette) LeBarron, and Lynda (David) Majerus, all of Austin; step-children Cheryl Sund of Austin, Gene Anderson of Rochester; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Reverend Dr. Donna Dempewolf officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Sunday.