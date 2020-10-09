County exceeds 1,400 cumulative COVID cases

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,401.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, there are about 55 active cases in Mower County.

The MDH on Thursday reported a seventh COVID-related death in Mower County. Kellogg said the most recent death was an individual between the ages of 70-74 years old and that the MDH contributed the case to congregate care living.

Mower County continues to rank 16th in cumulative cases among Minnesota counties.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (319), Fillmore (192), Freeborn (585, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,776, 28 deaths) and Steele (619, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,401 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 109,312. Of those, an estimated 11,597 are still active.

To date, 2,256,165 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 8,251 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,267 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 14 COVID-related deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,121. Of those, 1,513 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.