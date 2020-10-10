Athletics can’t keep up with Knights
The Lyle-Pacelli football team lost 44-14 in Kingsland in its season opener Friday.
The Athletics pulled within 22-14 when Cole Walter hit Jed Nelson for a 13-yard score to start the third quarter, but the Knights (1-0 overall) scored three straight touchdowns to pull away.
LP STATS
Passing: Cole Walter, 21-for-36, 262, TD, INT
Receiving: Zach Bollingberg, 9-for-142; Jed Nelson, 8-for-72, TD; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-27; Jon Wahlen, 2-for-14; Trey Anderson, 1-for-7
Rushing: Nelson, 1-for-25; Trey Anderson, 1-for-(-2); Walter, 6-for-(-10)
