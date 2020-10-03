Annual Zonta fundraiser now open for pre-order

The Zonta Club of Austin is taking pre-orders for their annual Nut Sale.

Pre-orders for the nuts are due by Oct. 30.

The club is also providing Kwik Trip gift cards for $10, $20, $25, $50 and $100. Contact any Zonta member for order nuts or pick up a gift card or call Mary Jo at 437-8773 or Cheryl at 325-2227.

Check us out on Facebook or email us at austinmnzonta@hotmail.com.