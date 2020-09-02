Wilson wins Meadow Greens club championship

Jordan Wilson, who graduated from Austin this past spring, continued his successful summer when he won the club championship at Meadow Greens Golf Course recently.

Nick Ross took second behind Wilson.

Duane Salinas won the first flight and Tim Rogers took second.

Glen Fuller was senior champ and Ken Larson took second.

Theresa Turner was the women’s champ, John Audit was the third flight winner and Max Larson was the junior champ.