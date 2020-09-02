September 2, 2020

  • 79°

Wilson wins Meadow Greens club championship

By Daily Herald

Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Jordan Wilson, who graduated from Austin this past spring, continued his successful summer when he won the club championship at Meadow Greens Golf Course recently.

Jordan Wilson recently won the Meadow Greens Golf Course club championship. Herald File Photo

Nick Ross took second behind Wilson.

Duane Salinas won the first flight and Tim Rogers took second.

Glen Fuller was senior champ and Ken Larson took second.

Theresa Turner was the women’s champ, John Audit was the third flight winner and Max Larson was the junior champ.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime