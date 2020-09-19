September 19, 2020

Three named to KSMQ Board of Directors

By Daily Herald

KSMQ Public Television has added three Austin residents to its  Board of Directors.

Craig Clark is Austin city administrator, Tom Klapperich is market president of Home Federal Savings Bank, Austin/Albert Lea and Diane Petrik is a CPA and director with CliftonLarsonAllen, Austin, specializing in healthcare  accounts.

In 2021 the KSMQ board of directors will be led by Edward ‘Ted’ Hinchcliffe, Ph.D., who is a section  leader at The Hormel Institute.

