Three named to KSMQ Board of Directors

KSMQ Public Television has added three Austin residents to its Board of Directors.

Craig Clark is Austin city administrator, Tom Klapperich is market president of Home Federal Savings Bank, Austin/Albert Lea and Diane Petrik is a CPA and director with CliftonLarsonAllen, Austin, specializing in healthcare accounts.

In 2021 the KSMQ board of directors will be led by Edward ‘Ted’ Hinchcliffe, Ph.D., who is a section leader at The Hormel Institute.