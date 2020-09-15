Pending notice: Leo Bridley, 82

Jan. 29, 1938-March 25, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. – Leo Bridley, 82, Austin, formerly Oakland, Minn., died Wednesday, March 25, in Our House Senior Living.

A committal service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Oakland Lutheran Cemetery. Those who would like to attend are welcome. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

