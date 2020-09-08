Henry J. Mueller, 73

Henry John Mueller, age 73 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home in Austin. Henry was born on May 30, 1947 in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, to George and Eunice (Lester) Mueller. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School. Following high school, Henry enlisted into the United States Air Force. Shortly after his honorable discharge, he started his 20-year career working for MnDOT. On November 7, 1970, he was united in marriage to Diane Ulland at the Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Austin. Their marriage was blessed with three children. Henry went on to further his education and attend college at the Austin Vo-Tech for two years in carpentry. He began Grandpa’s Daycare in 2001, taking care of five of his grandkids and carpooling them around. After retirement, he enjoyed coffee with his friends at Hy-Vee. Henry and Diane were Mower County 4-H leaders and he served 10 years as a caretaker for the 4-H building. Henry was always helping someone, he loved to plow snow, help many people mow their lawns, and help his parents on the farm. He enjoyed wood working and was a big family man. Henry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Mueller of Austin, Minnesota; children, Jeffery (Melanie) Mueller of West Des Moines, Iowa, Amanda (Kevin) Klouse of Rural Rose Creek, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Abigail Mueller, Logan Mueller, Kory Klouse, Gabrielle Mueller, Brianna Klouse, Elisabeth Wilde, Alyssa Klouse, Noah Klouse; siblings, Mary (Leroy) Olson, Margaret Walsh, Dorothy (Robert) Brandt, Howard (Elsa) Mueller, Lois Bell, Joe (Debra) Mueller, Diane (Dean) Hanson, Donald Mueller, Sharon (John) Thompson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dean (Harriet) Ulland, Larry Ulland, Gary (Marilyn) Ulland, Marcia (Robert) Thurnau, Kathleen (Gregg) Klinkner, Mary (Brian) Janning, May Mueller; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Mueller-Wilde; parents, George and Eunice Mueller; parents-in-law, Ellsworth and Eileen Ulland; and four brothers, Lloyd Mueller, James Mueller, George Mueller, Herman Mueller.

A funeral service at graveside will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Cemetery, rural Austin, Minnesota. If you wish to have a chair, please bring one to the cemetery for the service. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, Minnesota.