Catherine M. Lewis, 85

Catherine M. Lewis, age 85 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Austin. Catherine Mary Ross was born on April 24, 1935, to her parents Fred and Clara (Malley) Ross in Austin, Minnesota. She attended Lansing School District and Austin High School. On April 10, 1954, Catherine married Robert C. Lewis. Their marriage was blessed with 4 children. The couple attended and had membership at Crane Community Chapel. Catherine had a wonderful 35 year career working as a nurses aide at Burr Oak Nursing Home. She enjoyed spending her free time camping, fishing, gardening, bowling and playing cards. One of her favorite things in life was hosting, she was known for hosting many family celebrations including family holidays, and birthdays at her home. Catherine’s most treasured event of the year was family reunions, she loved spending time with the whole family. She will be dearly missed by all.

Catherine is survived by her four children, Tom (Joyce) Lewis of Rochester, MN, Sharolyn “Didi” (Rick) Morrison of Moscow, MN, Bob (Kathy) Lewis of Claremont, MN, and Wain (Paulette) Lewis of Austin, MN; four stepdaughters, Mara Ruff of Fargo, ND, Connie Remke of Arizona, Jackie (Dick) Christgau of Austin, MN and Kathy Sue Goodell of St. Paul, MN; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren affectionately known as “Grandma Tuna” by all. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Clara Ross: husband, Robert Lewis in 1988, two brothers, John Ross and James Ross; sister-in-law, Nancy Johnson; and stepdaughter, Rhonda Tunison.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Public interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.