Tim Bos, 52

Timmy James Bos, 52, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at his home on August 11, 2020.

Tim was born in Austin, Minnesota on September 28, 1967 to William and Darlene (Miller) Bos. Tim graduated from Austin High School in 1986 and enlisted in the Army National Guard. He worked at Gandy in Owatonna for 32 years, starting in the paint department, he moved to assembly where he made Gandy branded agricultural and turf products and supported shipping and receiving.

He loved talking sports including football, hockey, baseball and golf. Tim enjoyed spending time in his garage working on cars or taking things apart. He also loved camping, hunting and fishing. He was a friend to anyone and was always there to help people out. Tim had great neighborhood friends he talked with nightly. Everyone will miss Tim’s smile, laugh and kindness.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, William Bos; sister, Tammy Bos; his grandparents; niece, Jill Bos; nephew, Weston Aune, and his girlfriend, Karla Wayne.

Tim is survived by his mother: Darlene Bos of Austin; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill and Barbara Bos of Austin; Jeff and Michelle Bos of Austin; sister and brother-in-law: Susan (Patrick) Aune of Maple Grove, Minnesota; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 15th at Oakwood Cemetery with the Reverend Dale Christiansen officiating. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangememts.