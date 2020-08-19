Six new case of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 and in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,134.

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (142), Fillmore (78), Freeborn (375, 1 death), Olmsted (1,866, 24 deaths) and Steele (375, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 567 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 66,618. As of Wednesday, 321 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 152 in intensive care, while an estimated 60,242 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 17 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,738. Of those, 1,295 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.