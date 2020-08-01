Letter: COVID-19 vs. fear of COVID-19

Most people that get COVID-19 survive.

Minnesota doesn’t have the numbers of COVID-19 to warrant dictatorship.

Did you know that elective surgeries that were cancelled included cancer and heart patients, but not abortions?

My friend’s open heart surgery was cancelled in April. She still hasn’t had her surgery because they have to save ventilators in case someone gets COVID-19 and needs one. Do they get more money for treating COVID-19 patients?

Why are cumulative totals reported, but not current totals; except for the Austin Daily Herald? My guess it’s easier to have a dictatorship if you can keep people afraid. COVID-19 didn’t shut down businesses, the government did.

Fact: Masks do not prevent you from getting COVID-19.

I haven’t worn a mask all year-but now dictator Walz says I can’t work, shop or go to church unless I wear one.

Susan Rossi

Austin, MN