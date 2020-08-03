Hounds bring down Dodge County, will open postseason Saturday
The Austin Greyhounds wrapped up their season with with a 10-8 win over Dodge County last week and they will enter the postseason as the top seed in the Three Rivers Tournament.
Jordan Hart smashed three doubles and knocked in four runs for the Hounds (9-5 overall).
The Hounds will open postseason play at 7 p.m. Saturday in either Red Wing or Cannon Falls.
Hounds pitching: Steve Serratore (W) 8 1/3 IP, 8 R, 5 ER, 6 K; Alex Ciola, 2/3 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Hounds hitting: Daniel Bollingberg, 0-for-4, R, BB; Alex Ciola, 2-for-4, triple, three runs, BB; Jordan Hart, 3-for-4, three doubles, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Steve Serratore, 0-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; Angel Santiago, 0-for-4; Mark Harber, R, BB; Eric Torres, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Miguel Castro, 0-for-4; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-3, RBI, BB; Jack Dankert, 0-for-2, R, BB; Zach Bollingberg, 0-for-1
