Council prioritizes Hormel Foundation grant requests

The Austin City Council reviewed and ranked in order of priority 10 grant requests submitted to the Hormel Foundation for 2021 during its work session Monday evening.

The council ranked the grants from greatest to least priority as follows:

1. CHIP Loan Expansion – $100,000

2. Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Education Programs – $45,000

3. Library Hotspot Data Plans for 2021 – $45,000

4. Shirley Theel Park Drainage – $70,375

5. (Tied) – Todd Park Bridge – $100,500

5. (Tied) – Neighborhood Revitalization – Community Assessment – $68,426

7. (Tied) – Fire Prevention and Education – $5,000

7. (Tied) – Transitional Housing Improvements – $36,540

9. Library Anti-Racism and Diversity Inclusion Programming – $5,000

10. Astronomy Lesson for Sixth Graders (Mobile Planetarium) – $40,000

For the past few years, the council has ranked the requests at the behest of the Hormel Foundation, who takes the council’s rankings into consideration when awarding the funds.