Council aiming for four percent tax levy increase

After a lengthy discussion, the Austin City Council opted to plan on a four percent tax levy increase when making the budget for 2021 during its Monday evening work session.

The discussion came as the result of the mayor-appointed Budget Working Group, consisting of Councilmembers Jeff Austin, Laura Helle and Steve King, suggesting a tax levy increase of six percent as a means to save two city positions from layoff.

• Public Health Measures and Compliance with Executive Order – $1,810,000 – providing paid sick and paid family and medical leave to public employee, laptops, printers, and other equipment to accommodate telework, software to accommodate telework, permit software and record digitizing to accommodate public service off site, technology update to boardroom, renovation of HHS to accommodate social distancing, IT system needs to accommodate telework and enhanced security, distance learning support for Mower County students, and Health and Human Services program to prevent eviction and provide food support and other essential needs.

• Payroll – $750,000 – payroll expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services, and similar employees whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID19 public health emergency.

• Economic Support – $1,305,000 – small business relief program includes $1,000,000 for small business, $250,000 for non-profit, and $55,000 for program administration and outreach/marketing.

• Other COVID-19-related expenses reasonably necessary to the function of government that satisfy the fund’s eligibility criteria – $100,000 – emergency management vehicle and trailer and a juvenile transport van to provide social distancing.

All allocations meet the eligibility criteria of the CARES Act.