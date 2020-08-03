Alice Louise Hofner, 98

Alice Louise (Chapek) Hofner, age 98 of rural Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home. She was born to John and Theresa (Svejkovsky) Chapek on December 21, 1921, in Freeborn County, Minnesota. Alice attended a small, country school near her childhood farmhouse. At approximately 20 years old, she and her sister went to Chicago, Illinois, to work at the Danlees Defense Plant working on submarines during World War II. Later, Alice went to work for the Western Electric Company answering telephones. Here, she met her husband, Deane Bryant. She later married Howard Hofner on July 4, 1968, and moved on a small farm. Alice was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Austin, and cleaned the church when she was younger. She loved gardening, planting seeds every Spring, harvesting the new seeds in the Fall, and repeated those steps every year. Alice also cherished and loved all her animals, including dogs, cats, sheep, ducks, and geese.

She is survived by son Ralph Bryant of rural Austin MN; daughter, Theresa (Steve) Moore of Phoenix, AZ; brother Donald (Arlene) Chapek of Freeborn County; four stepchildren Roger (Sonja) Hofner, Larry (Meridee) Hofner, Carol (Paul) Vigum, and Judy (Tom) Hanson; one grandson, Derek Moore; many nieces, nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, John and Theresa Chapek; both husbands; one brother Elmer Chapek; and two sisters Violet Chapek and Lillian Dolan.

A funeral will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Patrick Ziems officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will be held at Worlein Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church of Austin.

