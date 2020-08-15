67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned

Brenna Connelly, a 19-year-old college student from Byron, Minnesota, representing Olmsted County, was crowned the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way at a private ceremony that was streamed virtually on Aug. 12.

Connelly will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families. She is the daughter of Craig and Heather Connelly and attends the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.

Ten county dairy princesses from across Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title. Emily Benrud of Goodhue, representing Goodhue County, and Maggie Molitor of Rockville, representing Stearns County, were selected as runners-up.

Katherine Maus of Freeport, representing Stearns County, along with Benrud and Connelly, were named scholarship winners. Molitor was also named Miss Congeniality.

Throughout her year-long reign as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Connelly will make appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families and bring dairy to life through conversations, classroom visits and various speaking engagements. Connelly will attend events both virtually and in-person, as it is safe to do so.