Richard “Ric” D. Murphy, 64

Richard (Ric) Duane Murphy, age 64 of Lanesboro, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. Ric was born January 24, 1956 in Osage, Iowa, to Richard and Mildred (Helgeson) Murphy. Ric went to Lyle High School, graduating in 1974. He then went on to attend the University of Mankato State, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1979. Instead of pursuing his career, his brother, Larry, talked him into farming. Ric farmed for the next 37 years, retiring in 2016 due to a farm accident. We will be missing that contagious Murphy laugh and so many Murphy pranks pulled on us all.

Ric is survived by his life partner of 17 years, Tanya Cook; two daughters, Sabrina (Patrick) Woodland of Concord, NC, Brianna (Dan) Reichert of Blaine, MN; two granddaughters, Morgan and Brianna Pipkin of Concord, NC; brother, Larry (Sandy) Murphy of Lyle, MN; sister, Marsha (Roger) Evenson of Delafield, WI; sister-in-law, Tami Jensen of Fairmont, MN; mother-in-law, Joyce McKee of Fairmont, MN; seven nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; three great-great nieces; and lastly his trusty companion, Caboose. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mildred Murphy; and one nephew, Jon Evenson.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Due to COVID-19, we request that you practice social distancing and please wear a mask. Please direct memorials to the family for distribution to Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, Mayo Clinic Cancer Research, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.