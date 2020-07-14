Rate of increase in Mower COVID-19 cases continues to remain low

Mower County’s recent trend of seeing daily COVID-19 increases in the single digits continued on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported three new cases on Tuesday, bringing Mower County’s total to 990 cases since March 19.

According to Mower County Health and Human Services Director Lisa Kocer, the number of people in Mower County still in isolation has decreased, with approximately 30-35 of those 990 cases still requiring isolation. She also indicated that the most recent cases were considered community spread with some familial connections.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative totals: Dodge (100), Fillmore (38), Freeborn (316), Olmsted (1,319, 20 deaths) and Steele (266, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported 403 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 43,170 cases since March 6. Of those, an estimated 37,749 are no longer in isolation. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota decreased with 236 requiring hospitalization, including 107 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported six deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,510 since March 21. Of those, 1,175 were residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities.