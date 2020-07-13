Nearly 100 cars show up for a wild night at Chateau Speedway

BY MYRON GRAGE

For the Austin Daily Herald

About 100 cars filled the pits at Chateau Speedway Friday night.

The action on the track was fast-paced and exciting as several late race passes made for some wild finishes in several of the features. Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds provided one of those wild finishes and not just for the win. Greg Pfeifer, Jr., of Austin, started on the pole for the main event and jumped out to a nice lead with a former track champion Ryan Goergen of Stacyville, Iowa settling in behind him.

Dan Wheeler of Savage, Nate Erickson of New Richmond, Wisconsin along with Trevis Underdahl of Northfield were all tightly packed looking to make their charge to the front. The group swapped positions behind Pfeifer several times with Wheeler eventually moving up to second when Goergen pulled off with mechanical issues.

Wheeler put the pressure on Pfeifer and moved passed him for the lead on lap eight only to get caught behind a slower car three laps later on the back straight away. Underdahl dipped under him for the lead on a third to first move.

However, a yellow flag negated that pass and left Wheeler still on point and Pfeifer and Underdahl paired up behind him on the restart. Pfeiffer had a big move on the restart and pulled up alongside Wheeler and went past him a lap later to retake the lead.

Pfeifer was able to control the rest of the race and drive off to his first feature win of the season. Wheeler held off Underdahl for second with Nate Erickson coming home in fourth. Kylie Kath, of Claremont, who started in row eight after issues late in his heat left him out of the redraw, made a nice run into the top five.

Wheeler, Goergen and Underdahl scored the class’s heat wins.

Since it was kids night at Chateau, well over a dozen bikes and scooters were handed out as part of the celebration. Next week Chateau Speedway will be presenting the first of two appearances by the UMSS traditional non wing sprints this summer.

Kruckeberg Services WISSOTA HornetA Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Troy Tuma-Owatonna; 2. Daniel Knish-Kilkenny; 3. Matt Wieman-Owatonna; 4. Bailey Wolff-Janesville; 5. Jerry Coopman-

MankatoAction Builders WISSOTA Midwest ModsA Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Greg Pfeifer Jr-Austin; 2. Dan Wheeler-Savage; 3. Trevis Underdahl-Northfield; 4. Nate Erickson-New Richmond Wis.; 5. Kylie Kath-ClaremontPower

96 WISSOTA Pure StockA Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Brady Krohnberg-Walters; 3. Jack Paulson-Faribault; 4. Jordan Allen-New Richland; 5. Kyndra Neis-Chatfield

Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street StockA Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 2. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 3. Kory Adams-Stacyville Iowa; 4. Jesse Stahl-Austin; 5. Chris Hotovec-Dodge

CenterUSRA B-ModsA Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Kadden Kath-Owatonna; 2. Alex Schubbe-North Mankato; 3. Noah Grinstead-Austin; 4. Drew Williams-Rochester; 5. Michael Wytaske-HartlandFrench’s Repair USRA A ModifiedsA Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Darwyn Karau-Kasson; 2. Aaron Benson-Clear Lake Iowa; 3. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 4. Doug Hillson-Blooming Prairie; 5. Joel Alberts-Mantorville

WISSOTA Super StockA Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Dan Nissalke-Winona [4]; 2. Ryan Jacobsen-LeRoy [2]; 3. Braden Brauer-Eyota; 4. Ryan Schaufler-Hutchinson; 5. Harland Morehart-Rochester