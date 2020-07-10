Meadow Greens Ladies meet
The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club met Wednesday.
Play of the day was Putts. Winners on the Ramsey side were Judy McGuire with a 11 and Jan Waller with a 13. Winners on the Meadows side were Sue Erickson with a 14 and Patty Shatek with a 14.
Chip ins were made by Linda Youngmark hole 10 and Sue Erickson hole 15.
