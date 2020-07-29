Max Allan Deters, 68, of Mt. Auburn, IL formally of Austin, MN passed away at his home surrounded by his family on July 25, 2020.

Max was born September 17, 1951 to Casper Frank Deters and Erma (Kate) Minnich (Deters-Trembley). Max was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald. Surviving are his wife Joyce of Mt. Auburn IL, children Heath and Anita Deters of Austin, MN, Abby and Jeremy Wangen of Hayward, MN, and Nicholas and Melissa Deters of Dexter, MN, stepchildren are Matthew and Courtney Gipson of Mt. Auburn IL and Mary Poff of Springfield IL, grandchildren are Madison Maxfield and Kody Anderson, Kelsie Deters, Camryn Deters, Kinley Deters, Kylah Deters, Mathieu Gipson, Kaiden Gipson, Austin Sidlo, and JT Myers, great-grandson is Everett Anderson. Siblings are Bradley and Terri Deters of Austin, MN, Douglas and Pat Deters of Austin, MN, Randy and Penny Deters of Brownsdale, MN, Ken and Carol Trembley of Cottage Grove, MN, and Suzette and Terry Tuinder of Grand Forks, ND, his beloved dog Missy and many nieces and nephews.

Max worked as a CNC machinist for many years and his hobbies included raising Birmingham rollers, trout fishing and deer hunting in MN. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will be a private service at a later date.