Law enforcement seeking person of interest in Owatonna homicide case

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Owatonna Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection to a Sunday, July 12, homicide at Dartts Park in Owatonna.

According to a report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Owatonna police officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at 5:17 p.m. on July 12 at Dartts Park in Owatonna. They located an unconscious man on the ground with what appeared to be stab wounds.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Attempts were made to provide medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered two knives at the scene.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, of Owatonna and confirmed stabbing was the cause of death.

The BCA identified 28-year-old Hassan Nur Hassan as a person of interest. He is described as being 5’ 11” and weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. Investigators believe he is driving a tan 2000 Honda Accord 4-door sedan with Minnesota license plate EGG087.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Hassan’s whereabouts, or who witnessed or has information about the incident, contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800 or dial 911.

This remains an ongoing investigation.