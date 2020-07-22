L-P players step up as Austin 18U stays hot

The Austin 18U baseball team received a big boost from its Lyle-Pacelli players as it beat Owatonna 9-2 in Marcusen Park Tuesday night.

LP had five players make an impact and they accounted for six of Austin’s 12 hits in the win. Jed Nelson went two-for-three with an RBI, Zach Bollingberg was two-for-three, Sam Nelsen was one-for-three with two RBIs, Tanner Murphy went one-for-three and Cole Walter pitched a scoreless inning and a third to end the game.

“It’s a good feeling being out here,” Nelson said. “We just have to work hard. We’re always here early taking batting practice and we’re staying focused.”

Austin (6-0 overall, 5-0 Southern Minny) has now run off six straight wins to start the summer.

Anthony Ciola scattered six hits and four walks, but he came up with six key strikeouts to hold off Owatonna and grab his third mound win of the season.

“They’re a good team, but we played really well today,” Ciola said. “It’s fun to get out and pitch this summer. Last year on the high school team we had a few more pitchers, but this summer is fun because I always know I’m starting once a week. It allows me to work on myself to be better and fix what I’m doing wrong.”Ciola also went two-for-four at the plate with a double and an RBI.

Owatonna 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 – 2 6 3

Austin 0 4 0 5 0 0 X – 9 12 1

Austin pitching: Anthony Ciola (W) 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 1 ER, 6 K; Cole Walter, 1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Austin hitting: Zach Bollingberg, 2-for-4, R; Ciola, 2-for-4, double, RBI, R; Tanner Murphy, 1-for-3, BB; Jackson Oehlfke, 1-for-4, triple; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Dawson Mills, 1-for-2, BB; Jed Nelson, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R, SB; Cole Walter, 0-for-3; Andrew Schumacher, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Nick Dunlap, 2 R