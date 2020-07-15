Hormel featured on best companies list

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced that it has ranked No. 21 on the Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For.

This is the 20th consecutive year the list has appeared in Selling Power magazine.

“We’re thrilled to be receiving this award once again this year,” said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. “Hormel Foods is proud of our reputation for being one of the top companies in the country to not only sell for, but also have world-class benefits and training programs for all of our team members.”

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering these categories:

1. Compensation and benefits;

2. Hiring, sales training, and sales enablement; and

3. Customer retention.