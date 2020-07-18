Greyhounds run it up on Pine Island

The Austin Greyhounds piled on the runs as they stacked up 13 hits in an 18-1 win over Pine Island in seven innings in Pine Island Friday night.

Eric Torres and Alex Ciola each knocked in three runs for the Greyhounds (6-3 overall, 5-1 League).

Hounds pitching: John Kirby (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 9 K; Alex Ciola, 1 IP, 0 R

Hounds hitting: Daniel Bollingberg, 1-for-3, 3 R; Alex Ciola, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Angel Santigao, 3-for-5, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; ERic Torres, 2-for-5, 3 RBIs, R; Micahael O’Connor, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, R; Kirby, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Hunter Guyette, 0-for-4; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-2, RBI; Bollingberg, 1-for-2, triple, 2 R; Isaac Schumacher, 1-for-2, 3 R, RBI