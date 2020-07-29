Evelyn M. Doubek, 99

Evelyn Marian (Gregor) Doubek, age 99, formerly of Austin, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Riverside Skilled Nursing facility in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

Evelyn was born March 31, 1921 in Lura Township, Faribault County, Minnesota to Helen (Marske) and Lee Gregor at 6:40 pm on the farm near Blue Earth, Minnesota.

She eloped and married Francis John Doubek on May 22, 1939 in Hancock, Minnesota. They were married 65 years until his death on July 18, 1995. They had no children.

Evelyn will be missed dearly by her family who she always loved to be with. She was a skilled seamstress and crafter. Evelyn and Francis made many beautiful pieces of gemstone jewelry and were members of the Austin Gem & Mineral Club. She was also a great decorator and had many unforgettable parties.

Evelyn was President of the council at The Towers high rise. She organized the yearly Craft Sale, was manager of the Craft Room, a sewing/craft group, helped with potlucks and served as officer of the council. Evelyn was also the alterations tailor for the community. She was known as the Towers Historian with her scrapbooking skills. She will be remembered for her many talents.

Survivors include her sister, Betty Lou (Gregor) & Bernard Mullenbach; nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, Daniel & Ceceilia Mullenbach, and their son, Jared; Ann Birka, and her sons, Garrett & Grayson; Carol & Douglas Cockfield, and their daughters, Jasmine Silver, and Sierra & Henry Meeuwsen, and sons, Wyatt & Daniel McCuen; Beth & Kai Elgethun, and their daughters, Freida & Tova.

In addition to her husband, Francis, she is preceded in death by her sister, Margetta (Gregor) Byers; brother, Merrill Gregor; parents, Helen (Marske) & Lee Gregor.

A graveside service will be held 1 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Donna Dempewolf officiating.

Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home.

