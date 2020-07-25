Convictions: July 12-18

-Dereck Charles Davis, 30, of Austin was sentenced to six months of probation for felony issue dishonored check. He must follow a few conditions and pay $1,000 in fines.

-Tony Viramonh, 32, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 68 months in prison. He received credit for 218 days served.

-Josiah James Phan, 27, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. He received credit for two days served.

-Garrick Robert Sneed, 46, of Rochester was sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony receiving stolen property. He must pay $1,072.21 in fines.